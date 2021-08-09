checkAd

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO

Sika acquires Bexel Internacional S.A. de C.V., a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives and stuccos in Mexico. The acquisition strengthens Sika’s position in the large, fast-growing Mexican mortar market and significantly extends its manufacturing footprint. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 35 million.

Bexel is a family-owned, well-run business which has successfully built up a strong position in the Mexican Building Finishing mortars market. The company enjoys an excellent reputation through its well-known brand and has a strong presence in the distribution channel, mostly focusing on home centers and builders’ merchants.

Bexel operates five strategically located production plants which perfectly complement Sika’s existing geographical footprint and further support the strategic focus on big cities. The new site serving Mexico City adds important production capacity, strengthening Sika’s position in this fast-growing metropolitan area. With the combined presence, Sika now has a nationwide manufacturing coverage for mortars that will enhance its ability to serve and supply customers with its products throughout the country.

The acquisition strengthens Sika’s Building Finishing portfolio and distribution network in Mexico, providing interesting cross-selling opportunities for complementary products such as sealants, adhesives, liquid applied membranes, and waterproofing products.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: “Bexel perfectly complements our geographical footprint and our offering for the large Mexican Building Finishing mortars market. With our combined businesses and the improved market access, we have an excellent platform to further grow and strengthen our position in this market. We warmly welcome the Bexel employees to the Sika family and look forward to growing our business together.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

