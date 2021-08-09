checkAd

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.08.2021, 07:10  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021

09.08.2021 / 07:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results for H1 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hypoport!
Long
Basispreis 455,78€
Hebel 8,28
Ask 6,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 577,04€
Hebel 7,23
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Hypoport SE: accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021

 

- Hypoport continues to grow steadily despite minor adverse effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ('third wave')

- Consolidated revenue rises by 12 per cent to €213 million in H1 2021; growth accelerates to 18 per cent in Q2

- EBITDA increases at a faster rate of 21 per cent to €36 million in H1; rate of growth in Q2 as high as 28 per cent

- EBIT up by 28 per cent to €22 million in H1; 49 per cent growth in Q2


Berlin, 9 August 2021: The Hypoport Group continued to grow in the first half of 2021 and is strengthening at an accelerating pace. Once again, all four segments contributed to the Group's robust performance.


The Credit Platform segment remained the biggest source of growth and recorded by far the sharpest increase in revenue among the segments, posting a rise of 17 per cent to €93 million. This was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace and, in particular, on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for the savings banks and cooperative banks. Revenue from the sales-supporting brokerage pools and REM Capital's corporate finance advice business also increased substantially. However, revenue from the white-label personal loans business remained level with the figure for the prior-year period due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis on the market environment. The segment's EBIT advanced by an impressive 28 per cent to €21 million despite high levels of investment.

Seite 1 von 5
HYPOPORT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hypoport extrem überbewertet
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021 09.08.2021 / 07:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results for H1 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Stellungnahme von Poenina zu Medienberichten in der Sonntagspresse
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Anziehende Wachstumsdynamik und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr mit Wachstum bei gesteigerter Profitabilität und ...
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 2. Quartal und das 1. Halbjahr 2021 - ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability ...
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG publishes second-quarter and first half-year figures for 2021 - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:35 UhrHypoport steigert Gewinn kräftig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:10 UhrDGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Anziehende Wachstumsdynamik und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:10 UhrDGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Anziehende Wachstumsdynamik und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax vor Beschlüssen der Fed kaum verändert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.07.21Hypoport legt vorläufige Zahlen vor
4investors | Kommentare
27.07.21Hypoport steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktienkurs fällt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Hypoport H1 EBIT of EUR 22 Million Tops Estimates of EUR 21 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport mit Umsatzwachstum von 18% in Q2 2021 auf 105 Mio. Euro und einem EBIT-Anstieg von 49% auf 10 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport mit Umsatzwachstum von 18% in Q2 2021 auf 105 Mio. Euro und einem EBIT-Anstieg von 49% auf 10 Mio. Euro
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs