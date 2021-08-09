DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021 09.08.2021 / 07:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hypoport SE: accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021

- Hypoport continues to grow steadily despite minor adverse effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ('third wave')

- Consolidated revenue rises by 12 per cent to €213 million in H1 2021; growth accelerates to 18 per cent in Q2

- EBITDA increases at a faster rate of 21 per cent to €36 million in H1; rate of growth in Q2 as high as 28 per cent

- EBIT up by 28 per cent to €22 million in H1; 49 per cent growth in Q2



Berlin, 9 August 2021: The Hypoport Group continued to grow in the first half of 2021 and is strengthening at an accelerating pace. Once again, all four segments contributed to the Group's robust performance.



The Credit Platform segment remained the biggest source of growth and recorded by far the sharpest increase in revenue among the segments, posting a rise of 17 per cent to €93 million. This was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace and, in particular, on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for the savings banks and cooperative banks. Revenue from the sales-supporting brokerage pools and REM Capital's corporate finance advice business also increased substantially. However, revenue from the white-label personal loans business remained level with the figure for the prior-year period due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis on the market environment. The segment's EBIT advanced by an impressive 28 per cent to €21 million despite high levels of investment.