Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated
(PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels …
(PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels …
- (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.
- Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans after COVID-19 disease
- Neutralization titers significantly above those reported for currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
- Strong cross neutralization of SARS-CoV2 variants, including the Delta variant
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare