Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 07:07 | 29 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 07:07 | (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels … (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels … (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.

Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans after COVID-19 disease

Neutralization titers significantly above those reported for currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines

Strong cross neutralization of SARS-CoV2 variants, including the Delta variant Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bavarian Nordic Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer