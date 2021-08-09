checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 07:07  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels …

  • (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.
  • Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans after COVID-19 disease
  • Neutralization titers significantly above those reported for currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
  • Strong cross neutralization of SARS-CoV2 variants, including the Delta variant
Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated (PLX AI) – Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veoneer Says Qualcomm Bid Likely Superior Proposal; to Engage in Discussions
PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say
Wacker Neuson Q2 EBIT EUR 56.5 Million
Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
PLX AI | Analysen
27.07.21Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
PLX AI | Analysen
16.07.21Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
PLX AI | Analysen
13.07.21Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
PLX AI | Analysen