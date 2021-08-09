q.beyond accelerates growth and generates record new orders

- Revenues rise 12% to € 38.8 million in second quarter of 2021

- Quarterly new orders more than double year-on-year

- Forecast raised: Higher EBITDA and free cash flow expected after IP Colocation sale

Cologne, 9 August 2021 - As announced, q.beyond AG accelerated its growth in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues at the IT service provider rose year-on-year by 12% to € 38.8 million, following growth of 10% to € 37.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, voiced his satisfaction: "Our business is growing dynamically despite the pandemic. We now expect a strong second half of 2021."

Jürgen Hermann backed up this expectation mainly by referring to the record volume of new orders received in the first half of 2021. Compared with the previous year, this key figure surged by 67% to € 116.3 million. In the second quarter of 2021, new orders even more than doubled to € 87.5 million. A significant share of this increase was due to q.beyond gaining the first major customer in its new focus sector of logistics. Nearly 90% of orders in the past quarter involved new customers or new services for existing customers.

Cloud-&-IoT revenues grow by 19%

Demand for cloud solutions has particularly picked up in the pandemic. Revenues in the Cloud & IoT segment rose year-on-year by 19% to € 28.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The SAP segment, which was affected far more severely by restrictions on contact, generated revenues of € 10.2 million in the past quarter, compared with € 10.5 million in the previous year. The SAP business also benefited from the high share of recurring revenues, which accounted for a 77% share of companywide revenues in the second quarter of 2021.