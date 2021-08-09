DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results HolidayCheck Group AG publishes second-quarter and first half-year figures for 2021 - second-quarter results show welcome improvement 09.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG publishes second-quarter and first half-year figures for 2021 - second-quarter results show welcome improvement

Munich, Germany, 9 August 2021 - Thanks to a partially gratifying business development in the second quarter, HolidayCheck Group AG's first half-year results for 2021 were satisfactory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding our deliberate policy of reducing the Group's marketing activities to an absolute minimum, our key brands HolidayCheck, HolidayCheck Reisen, MietwagenCheck and DriveBoo benefited from strong demand for package holidays, hotel bookings and hire cars, especially in June.

In fact, the Group as a whole even managed to generate a net profit in June.

Although bookings subsequently fell and cancellation/rebooking rates increased in response to the gradual tightening of travel rules from the end of June and increased awareness of the delta variant in July, demand now appears to be stabilising.

The total value of bookings for holidays with departure dates in the second half of 2021 now stands at over EUR 100 million. Once these holidays actually begin, the booking commission can be recognised as revenue. As a precautionary measure, this revenue has not been included in the figures for the first half of 2021. Based on past experience, holiday cancellations could still reduce our commission revenue by a significant margin. By contrast, in the first half of 2020, the anticipated commission revenue for holidays due to commence after each reporting period was recognised in the accounts on the basis of careful estimates.