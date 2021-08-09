checkAd

Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

09.08.2021, 07:45  |  16   |   |   

- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission August 12 2021, at 04.00 pm CEST.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim Report for Q2 2021 (published August 12 2021) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46856642705
UK: +443333009266
US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2021

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q2 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.  www.concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c3393562

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3393562/1451784.pdf

Invitation to teleconference August 12 2021

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/bridge-view-p-max-perform ...

Bridge view P-MAX Performance




