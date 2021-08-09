checkAd

Equinor ASA Share buy-back

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 07:45  |  12   |   |   

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 2 August 2021 until 6 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 572,117 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 176.8260 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK
2 August 115,000 175.3816 20,168,884.00
3 August 114,437 176.4465 20,192,008.12
4 August 114,655 176.8226 20,273,595.20
5 August 114,525 176.9488 20,265,061.32
6 August 113,500 178.5518 20,265,629.30
       
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 348,700 174.2292 60,753,721.77
       
Total buybacks under the programme 920,817 175.8426 161,918,899.71


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 11,853,430 own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA Share buy-back Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR). Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021. The duration of the first tranche of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
HUTCHMED and Epizyme Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
DNO Spuds Gomez
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board