Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix

PUBLICATION HIGHLIGHTS EASE OF USE AND SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE OF PARSORTIX SYSTEM IN HARVESTING CTCs FROM METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTSQuantity, purity and quality of CTCs captured using the Parsortix system shown to be superior to an alternative …

Quantity, purity and quality of CTCs captured using the Parsortix system shown to be superior to an alternative antibody-based approach

Study supports integration of the Parsortix system into histology laboratories for routine clinical use

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Institute of Oncology, Ljubljana, Slovenia has published favourable results from a preliminary study in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients. The study compared ANGLE's Parsortix® system to an alternative antibody-based approach for the isolation of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) to determine whether these systems could be integrated into routine laboratory use.

For the purpose of this research, thirty MBC patients donated two 10mL blood samples, which were processed in parallel by both systems. CTCs were identified by their morphology (as opposed to biomarkers) using light microscopy which is universally available in pathology departments. This method of CTC identification is the standard laboratory practice for cytopathological and histological examination of tumour cells from tissue biopsy.

Results from this study showed that the Parsortix system was able to harvest CTCs in a greater proportion of MBC patients (64%), compared to the antibody-based system (57%), and 99% of the cancer cells recovered by the Parsortix system had preserved morphology, allowing morphological analysis, whereas less than 1% of the cells recovered by the antibody-based system had preserved morphology. In addition, samples processed using the Parsortix system were also found to be of higher purity, with fewer blood cells present in the harvest.

The proportion of MBC patients where cancer cells could be harvested for analysis using the Parsortix system also significantly exceeded the proportion of patients where cancer cells can be recovered from metastatic sites using tissue biopsy as less than 50% of MBC patients receive a successful tissue biopsy in accordance with US National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) clinical practice guidelines due to being too sick for the invasive procedure, inaccessibility of the tumour or failed procedures.