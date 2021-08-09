Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and not a prospectus and not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to acquire, securities in any …

Euro Sun Mining is in the process of seeking a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with approval anticipated in Q3 2021.

The listing is expected to raise Euro Sun Mining's profile with UK, Europe and global investment markets, providing the Company with broader access to ESG and resource-focused investors.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) ('Euro Sun' or the 'Company'), a European focused gold-copper developer, is pleased to announce its intention to seek a listing of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') Main Market. Subject to the required regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and the LSE, including publication of a Prospectus. Admission to the LSE is expected to occur in Q3 2021.