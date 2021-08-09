Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and not a prospectus and not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Israel, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.
- Euro Sun Mining is in the process of seeking a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with approval anticipated in Q3 2021.
- The listing is expected to raise Euro Sun Mining's profile with UK, Europe and global investment markets, providing the Company with broader access to ESG and resource-focused investors.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) ('Euro Sun' or the 'Company'), a European focused gold-copper developer, is pleased to announce its intention to seek a listing of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') Main Market. Subject to the required regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and the LSE, including publication of a Prospectus. Admission to the LSE is expected to occur in Q3 2021.
Key Company Highlights
- The Company's main asset, the Rovina Valley Project ('the Project' or 'RVP'), which contains the Rovina, Colnic and Ciresata deposits, is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in Europe, holding approximately 400Mt of confirmed resources containing 7.0 million ounces of gold and 1.4 billion lbs of copper.
- The Rovina Valley gold and copper project is 100% held by the Company.
- Euro Sun recently completed a Definitive Feasibility Study ('DFS') on the Rovina Valley Project, outlining its robust economics and a full project outline towards construction.
- The results of the DFS were announced in March 2021, showing average annual gold equivalent production of 146,000 ounces in the first 10 years, consisting of 106,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of copper per annum at an average AISC of $790/gold equivalent ounce with a mine life of 16.8 years.
- The DFS has been based solely on the development of the Colnic and Rovina deposits. Further development of the Ciresata resource could extend the life of the operation while utilising the same infrastructure and processing capabilities that would already be in operation.
- The management team and Board, which comprises six independent non-executive directors and one executive director, has a proven track record in financing large scale mining projects and a significant focus on corporate governance and experience overseeing companies listed on leading international stock exchanges.
Scott Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Euro Sun, commented:
