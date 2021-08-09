Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $57 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss (1) of $10 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Production(2): 51,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) with sales of 66,200 boepd, resulting in a slight net overlift position

Post quarter end, successful completion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) sale and lease back transaction

Successful reserve-based lending (RBL) amendment and extension

Revenues: $384 million, or $63.80 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)

Production expense: $116 million, or $19.24 per boe

General and administrative expenses: $22 million, $14 million cash expense and $8 million non-cash

Capital expenditures: $68 million Base Business $83 million Mauritania and Senegal



Net cash provided by operating activities: $289 million; Free cash flow(1): $115 million

Commenting on the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “Kosmos delivered strong free cash flow in the second quarter. Through further debt reduction and EBITDAX growth, we expect leverage to continue to reduce through year-end 2021 and into 2022.

With strong cash generation, the successful RBL extension and the recently completed GTA FPSO transaction, Kosmos’ financial position has materially improved and we remain well positioned to execute our remaining financing plans later this year.

Operationally, we remain on track to grow production towards our year-end exit target of 60,000 boepd through our active infill drilling program.

With cash generative assets, a solid financial position and rising production, Kosmos is well positioned to generate significant shareholder value through the second half of the year and into 2022.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

In May 2021, Kosmos successfully completed an amendment and restatement of the RBL facility in conjunction with the spring redetermination. The amendment extended the facility by two years, with a final maturity of March 2027 and reduced the facility size to $1.25 billion. The borrowing base was finalized, with a more conservative price deck, at approximately $1.24 billion with $1.0 billion outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

The base business net capital expenditure for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $68 million, in-line with Company guidance. Net capital expenditure related to Mauritania and Senegal in the second quarter was $83 million.

Kosmos exited the second quarter of 2021 with $2.1 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $0.8 billion. The decrease in net debt in the quarter was primarily driven by increased cash generation from higher sales volumes and improving realized oil prices.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production

Total net production(2) in the second quarter of 2021 averaged approximately 51,600 boepd.

Ghana

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 21,900 barrels of oil per day (bopd) net in the second quarter of 2021. As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the second quarter.

At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 70,900 bopd gross during the quarter. At TEN, production averaged approximately 35,000 bopd gross for the second quarter.

The first two wells in our four-well campaign were drilled in the quarter with the first Jubilee producer well (J-56P) completed and now online with Jubilee currently producing around 80,000 bopd. The Jubilee injector well (J-55W) is expected online later this quarter, which should further increase production.

The rig is then scheduled to drill and complete a TEN gas injector well and a second Jubilee producer well later in the year with the Jubilee producer well expected online around the end of the year.

The reliability of the Ghana production facilities continues to improve, with uptime of the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs averaging about 98% year-to-date. Consistently high levels of water injection (>200,000 barrels/day) and gas offtake from the Government of Ghana (>110 mmscf/day) are helping to optimize reservoir performance at Jubilee, which is expected to support long-term production levels.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 20,400 boepd net (82% oil) during the second quarter.

In April, the Kodiak-3 infill well was brought online with one of two zones intermittently producing. The Company is currently working with partners to evaluate the best intervention options to enhance production from the well.

In late-July, Talos Energy (the operator) announced the successful completion and start-up of the Tornado-5 infill well. The well was expected to add around 8,000-10,000 boepd gross to field production and is performing at the top end of expectations. As the operator reported, injection rates in the structurally downdip Tornado injector well were increased, now injecting at a rate of over 30,000 barrels of water per day into the producing B-6 formation, providing pressure support to enhance overall production and recovery efficiency.

In July, the Company commenced drilling the Zora infrastructure-led exploration prospect located in Desoto Canyon Block 266 (37.5% working interest). The well encountered reservoir quality sands however did not find hydrocarbons. The well is currently being plugged and abandoned and the well results will be integrated into the ongoing evaluation of the surrounding area. The company expects to record approximately $11 million of exploration expense in the third quarter related to the well.

During the first half of the year, Kosmos worked with its partners on an appraisal plan for Winterfell, which is expected to begin with a well in the third quarter. The appraisal well is planned to evaluate the adjacent fault block to the northwest of the original discovery, which has the same seismic signature as Winterfell, with an exploration tail into a deeper horizon. The Winterfell discovery is located within tie back distance to several existing and planned host facilities.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 29,100 bopd gross and 9,400 bopd net in the second quarter of 2021. As forecast, Kosmos lifted 1.5 cargos from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.

The Okume upgrade project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, contributing additional power, water injection and gas lift capacity necessary for further de-bottlenecking of the facilities and additional electrical submersible pumps (ESPs). In April 2021, one ESP conversion was completed with additional ESP conversions planned following completion of the Okume upgrade project.

The first of three infill wells in the Okume Complex was spudded in June 2021 with positive initial results. The rig will now move to the second well location and hookup has commenced for the first well. All three wells are expected online in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At Ceiba, a major infrastructure integrity project has been completed, which is expected to improve reliability and allow greater flexibility for gas lift to additional wells.

Mauritania & Senegal

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquified natural gas (LNG) project has made steady progress year-to-date with the following milestones achieved in the second quarter and post quarter-end.

Floating LNG vessel: The four remaining sponsons have been integrated in the final dry dock

FPSO: The living quarters have been installed

Breakwater: seven caissons have now been transported offshore with three caissons installed

Subsea: All subsea trees have been constructed

As reported today in a separate press release, Kosmos announced that the GTA FPSO sale and lease back transaction has been successfully completed. Following the closing of this transaction, the Company will now work to complete the re-financing of the National Oil Company loans.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 384,045 $ 127,314 $ 560,519 $ 305,094 Gain on sale of assets — — 26 — Other income, net 74 — 144 1 Total revenues and other income 384,119 127,314 560,689 305,095 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 115,803 88,747 161,555 150,350 Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,270 52 1,941 8,090 Exploration expenses 9,289 15,711 17,470 60,316 General and administrative 21,728 18,186 44,169 39,097 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 151,161 121,857 227,702 215,159 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 150,820 Interest and other financing costs, net 39,326 28,274 63,854 56,109 Derivatives, net 111,921 100,075 214,382 (35,963 ) Other expenses, net (2,659 ) 1,228 809 25,157 Total costs and expenses 447,839 374,130 731,882 669,135 Loss before income taxes (63,720 ) (246,816 ) (171,193 ) (364,040 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6,533 ) (47,425 ) (23,238 ) 18,118 Net loss $ (57,187 ) $ (199,391 ) $ (147,955 ) $ (382,158 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.94 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 408,131 405,195 409,828 404,990 Diluted 408,131 405,195 409,828 404,990 Dividends declared per common share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.0452

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,550 $ 149,027 Receivables, net 89,423 78,813 Other current assets 204,493 172,451 Total current assets 443,466 400,291 Property and equipment, net 3,374,643 3,320,913 Other non-current assets 185,163 146,389 Total assets $ 4,003,272 $ 3,867,593 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 272,588 $ 221,430 Accrued liabilities 222,946 203,260 Current maturities of long-term debt 22,500 7,500 Other current liabilities 127,255 28,009 Total current liabilities 645,289 460,199 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,223,912 2,103,931 Deferred tax liabilities 504,135 573,619 Other non-current liabilities 322,694 289,690 Total long-term liabilities 3,050,741 2,967,240 Total stockholders’ equity 307,242 440,154 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,003,272 $ 3,867,593

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (57,187 ) $ (199,391 ) $ (147,955 ) $ (382,158 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 153,781 124,049 232,893 219,634 Deferred income taxes (47,406 ) (48,527 ) (69,485 ) 23,650 Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments 3,396 1,627 4,865 20,855 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 150,820 Change in fair value of derivatives 117,001 104,707 223,159 (31,615 ) Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (63,617 ) 25,798 (96,615 ) 34,814 Equity-based compensation 7,608 8,347 15,889 17,693 Gain on sale of assets — — (26 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 15,223 2,215 15,223 2,215 Other 224 2,555 (666 ) 6,529 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 159,858 (67,253 ) 64,973 (125,273 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 288,881 (45,873 ) 242,255 (62,836 ) Investing activities Oil and gas assets (161,951 ) (51,526 ) (290,399 ) (135,242 ) Other property 214 1 (140 ) (1,536 ) Proceeds on sale of assets 1,301 — 1,932 1,713 Notes receivable from partners (13,765 ) (18,379 ) (36,181 ) (42,362 ) Net cash used in investing activities (174,201 ) (69,904 ) (324,788 ) (177,427 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt — 100,000 100,000 150,000 Payments on long-term debt (50,000 ) — (400,000 ) — Advances under production prepayment agreement — 50,000 — 50,000 Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — 444,375 — Redemption of senior secured notes — — — — Purchase of treasury stock / tax withholdings (19 ) — (1,037 ) (4,947 ) Dividends (14 ) (25 ) (444 ) (19,181 ) Deferred financing costs (16,028 ) (136 ) (17,062 ) (136 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (66,061 ) 149,839 125,832 175,736 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,619 34,062 43,299 (64,527 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 144,444 130,757 149,764 229,346 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 193,063 $ 164,819 $ 193,063 $ 164,819

____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(58.8) million and $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $(87.4) million and $42.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Twelve Months

Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (57,187 ) $ (199,391 ) $ (147,955 ) $ (382,158 ) $ (177,383 ) Exploration expenses 9,289 15,711 17,470 60,316 41,770 Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,270 52 1,941 8,090 7,012 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 151,161 121,857 227,702 215,159 498,405 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 150,820 3,139 Equity-based compensation 7,608 8,347 15,889 17,693 30,902 Derivatives, net 111,921 100,075 214,382 (35,963 ) 267,525 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (58,823 ) 30,430 (87,446 ) 42,449 (132,609 ) Restructuring and other 233 (222 ) 1,419 17,801 12,785 Other, net (2,892 ) 839 (610 ) 3,930 5,675 Gain on sale of assets — — (26 ) — (92,189 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 39,326 28,274 63,854 56,109 117,539 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,533 ) (47,425 ) (23,238 ) 18,118 (46,565 ) EBITDAX 195,373 $ 58,547 $ 283,382 $ 172,364 $ 536,006

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (57,187 ) $ (199,391 ) $ (147,955 ) $ (382,158 ) Derivatives, net 111,921 100,075 214,382 (35,963 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (58,823 ) 30,430 (87,446 ) 42,449 Gain on sale of assets — — (26 ) — Facilities insurance modifications, net 1,270 52 1,941 8,090 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 150,820 Restructuring and other 233 (222 ) 1,419 17,801 Other, net (3,110 ) 839 (787 ) 3,930 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15,223 2,215 15,223 2,215 Total selected items before tax 66,714 133,389 144,706 189,342 Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1) (20,024 ) (29,031 ) (40,222 ) 5,433 Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — — — 26,001 Adjusted net loss $ (10,497 ) (95,033 ) (43,471 ) (161,382 ) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.94 ) Derivatives, net 0.27 0.25 0.52 (0.09 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.14 ) 0.07 (0.21 ) 0.10 Gain on sale of assets — — — — Facilities insurance modifications, net — — — 0.02 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 0.37 Restructuring and other — — — 0.05 Other, net (0.01 ) — — 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.04 0.01 0.04 0.01 Total selected items before tax 0.16 0.33 0.35 0.47 Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.10 ) 0.01 Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — — — 0.06 Adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares 408,131 405,195 409,828 404,990

____________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 288,881 $ (45,873 ) $ 242,255 $ (62,836 ) Net cash used in investing activities - base business (68,845 ) (44,892 ) (116,728 ) (120,686 ) Net cash used in investing activities - Mauritania/Senegal (105,356 ) (25,012 ) (208,060 ) (56,741 ) Free cash flow $ 114,680 $ (115,777 ) $ (82,533 ) $ (240,263 )

Operational Summary (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) 5.689 5.751 8.630 9.202 Gas (MMcf) 1.221 1.303 2.547 3.284 NGL (MMBbl) 0.127 0.142 0.254 0.335 Total (MMBoe) 6.020 6.110 9.309 10.084 Total (Boepd) 66.150 67.145 51.428 55.408 Revenue Oil sales $ 377,632 $ 124,813 $ 546,782 $ 296,729 Gas sales 3,679 2,113 8,219 5,832 NGL sales 2,734 388 5,518 2,533 Total sales 384,045 127,314 560,519 305,094 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (58,823 ) 30,430 (87,446 ) 42,449 Realized revenue $ 325,222 $ 157,744 $ 473,073 $ 347,543 Oil and Gas Production Costs $ 115,803 $ 88,747 $ 161,555 $ 150,350 Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe Oil sales per Bbl $ 66.38 $ 21.70 $ 63.36 $ 32.25 Gas sales per Mcf 3.01 1.62 3.23 1.78 NGL sales per Bbl 21.52 2.73 21.72 7.56 Total sales per Boe 63.80 20.84 60.22 30.25 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(1) (10.34 ) 5.29 (10.13 ) 4.61 Realized revenue per Boe 54.03 25.82 50.82 34.46 Oil and gas production costs per Boe $ 19.24 $ 14.53 $ 17.36 $ 14.91

____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold. Kosmos was overlifted by approximately 8 thousand barrels as of June 30, 2021.

Hedging Summary As of June 30, 2021(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2021: Swaps with sold puts Dated Brent 3,000 $ 53.96 $ 42.92 $ — Three-way collars Dated Brent 1,500 40.00 32.50 53.47 Three-way collars NYMEX WTI 500 45.00 37.50 55.00 2022: Three-way collars Dated Brent 2,500 54.00 42.00 74.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 3,000 55.00 — 76.67

____________________ (1) Please see the Company’s filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of June 30, 2021 and hedges added since quarter-end. (2) “Floor” represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 3.5 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $70.09 per Bbl in 2021 and 1.6 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $60.00 per Bbl in 2022.

2021 Guidance 3Q 2021 FY 2021 Production(1,2) 52,000 - 54,000 boe per day 53,000 - 57,000 boe per day Opex $15.00 - $17.00 per boe $15.50 - $17.50 per boe DD&A $22.00 - $24.00 per boe $23.00 - $25.00 per boe G&A(3) $23 - $25 million $85 - $95 million Exploration Expense(4) $18 - $20 million ~$35 - $45 million Net Interest ~$30 million per quarter Tax $1.00 - $3.00 per boe Base Business Capex(5) $225 - $275 million in FY 2021

____________________ Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 3Q 2021 cargos forecast - Ghana: 1 cargo / Equatorial Guinea: 0.5 cargos. FY 2021 Ghana: 8 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 4.0 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production - 3Q 2021 forecast 20,000-22,000 boe per day. FY 2021: 20,000-22,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2021: ~80%/~15%/~5%. (3) G&A - Approximately 60% cash. (4) Excludes dry hole costs (Approximately $11 million of dry hole costs associated with Zora expected in 3Q). 3Q includes Gulf of Mexico seismic acquisition deferred from 2Q. (5) Excludes Mauritania and Senegal capital expenditures.

