Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

  • High capacity optical network for both core and metro applications will support DELTA Fiber’s aggressive Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the Netherlands over the next decade

9 August 2021

Espoo, Finland Nokia today announced it has been selected by DELTA Fiber to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based on 400G wavelengths, to handle DELTA Fiber’s increased traffic and further expansion of its FTTH rollout. The high capacity network will offer DELTA Fiber’s customers enhanced service quality and speeds. Furthermore, 400Gbit/s speeds and higher wavelengths enable a simplified network that increases operational and cost efficiency.

To rapidly deploy services to its customers, reduce network total cost of ownership and extend network lifecycles, DELTA Fiber will use the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine technology. This will support DELTA Fiber’s deployment of a new Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing network, incorporating Nokia’s broad family of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers, enabling optimized core and metro applications to cover the entire country. The core network build is currently underway to support 19 sites and will be followed by the deployment of metro sites, covering approximately 75 locations.

This deal is part of a broader cooperation with DELTA Fiber to support its expansion plans, which also includes Nokia supplying XGS.PON access network and customer premise equipment.

John Wittekamp, CTO at DELTA Fiber, said: “Nokia’s highly scalable optical transport network will play a critical role in enabling DELTA Fiber to grow with the needs of its customers both today and in the future. With almost a doubling of traffic each year, we have put in place an aggressive goal to roll out FTTH over the next decade. The new network will address the requirements of exponential traffic growth without compromising reliability and resiliency of the network."

Rafael de Fermin, Senior Vice President Europe, IP/Optics, at Nokia, said: “We’re excited to expand our optical relationship with DELTA Fiber and increase Nokia’s footprint overall as its multi-domain supplier. The new optical transport network is key to ensuring a high-performance experience for DELTA Fiber’s customers through its new access networks.”

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About DELTA Fiber
DELTA Fiber is one of the fastest growing fiber companies in the Netherlands. About 900,000 addresses throughout the Netherlands are already connected to the DELTA Fiber network, with around 20,000 new connections being added every month. DELTA Fiber's ambition is to provide as many households and companies as possible with access to fast internet. And to grow to 2 million connections by 2025.

DELTA Fiber is owned by the Swedish investment company EQT. Under the DELTA and Caiway brands, the company provides internet at gigabit speeds, interactive TV and fixed and mobile telephony to both consumers and businesses. More than a thousand employees work at DELTA Fiber. www.deltafiber.nl

