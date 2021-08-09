checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

09.08.2021   

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

09 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the commencement of production testing operations at Amungee NW-1H (“Amungee”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”).

On-site operations at Amungee have begun with all equipment on site and preparatory works complete. A production test is now underway to determine whether all eleven frack stages contributed to the initial extended production test (“EPT”) in 2016.

Background and details of the 2016/2017 results at Amungee

  • The Amungee horizontal well was drilled to 1,100 meters
  • 11 frack stages were executed along the entire horizontal section
  • On 22 December 2016 Falcon announced that, following a 57-day EPT of the well, production averaged 1.10 MMscf/d.
  • On 15 February 2017 Falcon announced that Origin had submitted the Results of Evaluation of the Discovery and Preliminary Estimate of Petroleum in Place for the Amungee NW-1H Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool to the Northern Territory Government amounting to a gross contingent resource of 6.6 TCF, 1.46 TCF net to Falcon.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:
“We look forward to this production test and production logging operations being carried out. This production test at Amungee could provide interesting insights into whether all frack stages contributed to the results achieved. Updates will be provided as they become available”

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

