checkAd

EDF EDF completes sale of its interest in CENG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

  Press release

9 August 2021
  
 
 
 

EDF completes sale of its interest in CENG

EDF announces it has completed today the sale of its 49.99% interest in Constellation Energy Nuclear Group, LLC (“CENG”) to its joint venture partner, Exelon Generation, LLC (“Exelon”).  The sale is pursuant to a Put Agreement entered into by EDF and Exelon in April 2014[1], in which Exelon granted to EDF the right to sell its interest to Exelon at fair market value. EDF exercised the put option in January 2020[2]

The purchase price for EDF’s interest in CENG is $885 million and the proceeds were received by EDF on August 6th.

The transaction is part of EDF’s previously announced disposal plan.

1. Cf. EDF Press Release April 1st 2014 "EDF and Exelon finalize agreement on CENG"
2. Cf. EDF Press Release November 20th 2019 "EDF notifies the exercise of its put option on its participation in CENG"

This press release is certified. You can check that it’s genuine at medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)   Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2)   Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 578 916 053.50 euros
Registered lead office: 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr


  		  CONTACTS

 

Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDF EDF completes sale of its interest in CENG  Press release9 August 2021      EDF completes sale of its interest in CENG EDF announces it has completed today the sale of its 49.99% interest in Constellation Energy Nuclear Group, LLC (“CENG”) to its joint venture partner, Exelon Generation, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
HUTCHMED and Epizyme Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
DNO Spuds Gomez
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board