Umicore Interim dividend to be paid on 24 August

Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 24 August


As announced on 30 July 2021, the Supervisory Board approved a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526). This represents a dividend of € 0.175 net of withholding tax.

The interim dividend will be paid out on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday 20 August 2021. The record date will be Monday 23 August 2021.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2021 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank                                                                
Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2                                  
1080   Brussels

More information can be found on:                             
http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-informa ...


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene  +32 2 227 72 21                      saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe       +32 2 227 70 68                         eva.behaeghe@umicore.com





