Jussi Vasama starts on 1 October 2021 as the CEO of QPR Software

QPR Software Plc, Company Announcement August ﻿9, 2021 at 10.00 A.M

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc. announced on 24 June 2021 that it has appointed Jussi Vasama (M.Sc., Industrial Engineering and Management) as the new CEO. His start date in the position has now been confirmed and will be on 1 October 2021.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and current CEO Jari Jaakkola, who has led the Company since the beginning of 2008, have agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until the end of September.

QPR Software Plc

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Pertti Ervi
Chairman of the Board
tel. +33 685 839 153





