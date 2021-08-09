checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Orionta Holdings Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Nicklaus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.10 EUR 21826.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.1000 EUR 21826.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69773  09.08.2021 



