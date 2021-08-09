DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference

annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2020/2021



09.08.2021 / 09:41

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2020/2021 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.