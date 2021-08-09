checkAd

Notice of Nexstim Plc’s Half-Yearly Report H1 2021

Company announcement, Helsinki, 9 August 2021 at 11 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will publish its half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Friday 13 August 2021 at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

The company will hold two live webinars for media, investors, and analysts on Friday 13 August 2021. CEO Mikko Karvinen, and CFO Joonas Juokslahti will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The first live webinar, held in Finnish, will take place at 11 am EEST. The second live webinar will be in English at 3 pm EEST.

Webinar details:

To attend the live webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 13 August 2021 at 11:00 am (EEST): Register here >>>

Live Webinar in English on 13 August 2021 at 3:00 pm (EEST): Register here >>>

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)
+46 8 463 83 00
mailto:certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment





