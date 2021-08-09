checkAd

Share buy-back programme - week 31

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        09.08.2021

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

-

-

-
5 August 2021 1,750 734.09 1,284,658
6 August 2021 1,500 735.08 1,102,620
Total under the current share buy-back programme

3,250

734.55

2,387,278
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 364,855 623.20 227,376,000

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 364,855 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
3 725 XCSE 20210805 9:07:22.436000
35 724 XCSE 20210805 9:07:52.769000
7 727 XCSE 20210805 9:24:12.052000
49 729 XCSE 20210805 9:26:01.898000
12 728 XCSE 20210805 9:28:58.434000
34 728 XCSE 20210805 9:35:33.171000
7 731 XCSE 20210805 9:49:26.715000
44 731 XCSE 20210805 9:50:02.684000
28 730 XCSE 20210805 9:58:33.169000
5 732 XCSE 20210805 10:09:00.515000
57 732 XCSE 20210805 10:09:46.539000
46 731 XCSE 20210805 10:13:47.698000
45 736 XCSE 20210805 10:45:57.428000
67 736 XCSE 20210805 10:45:57.428000
40 735 XCSE 20210805 11:12:08.607000
51 734 XCSE 20210805 11:24:18.649000
40 734 XCSE 20210805 11:31:52.746000
168 734 XCSE 20210805 11:31:52.746659
30 734 XCSE 20210805 11:51:30.503000
5 734 XCSE 20210805 11:51:30.503000
37 733 XCSE 20210805 11:57:27.141000
332 732 XCSE 20210805 12:04:01.960978
43 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.583000
39 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000
4 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000
26 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000
4 738 XCSE 20210805 13:41:51.945000
37 742 XCSE 20210805 14:19:31.119000
205 742 XCSE 20210805 14:49:23.084513
41 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
50 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
57 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
30 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
39 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
33 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836
37 736 XCSE 20210806 9:03:05.706000
37 736 XCSE 20210806 9:03:05.706000
50 733 XCSE 20210806 9:13:19.089000
23 733 XCSE 20210806 9:13:19.089000
34 735 XCSE 20210806 9:34:54.480000
104 734 XCSE 20210806 9:36:27.556000
4 734 XCSE 20210806 9:36:27.556000
36 731 XCSE 20210806 9:47:58.220000
70 731 XCSE 20210806 9:56:20.005000
35 730 XCSE 20210806 10:02:57.488000
72 730 XCSE 20210806 10:31:39.874000
38 728 XCSE 20210806 10:35:10.570000
72 734 XCSE 20210806 11:00:40.447000
33 734 XCSE 20210806 11:24:28.178000
29 734 XCSE 20210806 11:24:28.201000
25 739 XCSE 20210806 12:23:17.390000
3 739 XCSE 20210806 12:23:17.390000
7 738 XCSE 20210806 12:31:39.421000
14 738 XCSE 20210806 12:33:02.178000
8 738 XCSE 20210806 12:33:48.559000
72 738 XCSE 20210806 12:47:03.520000
36 738 XCSE 20210806 12:47:03.520000
23 737 XCSE 20210806 13:09:14.698000
28 736 XCSE 20210806 13:35:41.401000
71 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000
36 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000
20 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000
25 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000
10 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000
34 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000
3 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000
50 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000
14 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000
37 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000
29 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.833000
26 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.375000
48 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.375000
30 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.378000
36 736 XCSE 20210806 16:11:38.834000
3 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000
27 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000
7 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000
69 738 XCSE 20210806 16:33:39.062000
23 738 XCSE 20210806 16:44:31.572536
12 739 XCSE 20210806 16:44:51.601815

Attachment





