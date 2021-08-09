Share buy-back programme - week 31

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



-



-



- 5 August 2021 1,750 734.09 1,284,658 6 August 2021 1,500 735.08 1,102,620 Total under the current share buy-back programme



3,250



734.55



2,387,278 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 364,855 623.20 227,376,000

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

364,855 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 3 725 XCSE 20210805 9:07:22.436000 35 724 XCSE 20210805 9:07:52.769000 7 727 XCSE 20210805 9:24:12.052000 49 729 XCSE 20210805 9:26:01.898000 12 728 XCSE 20210805 9:28:58.434000 34 728 XCSE 20210805 9:35:33.171000 7 731 XCSE 20210805 9:49:26.715000 44 731 XCSE 20210805 9:50:02.684000 28 730 XCSE 20210805 9:58:33.169000 5 732 XCSE 20210805 10:09:00.515000 57 732 XCSE 20210805 10:09:46.539000 46 731 XCSE 20210805 10:13:47.698000 45 736 XCSE 20210805 10:45:57.428000 67 736 XCSE 20210805 10:45:57.428000 40 735 XCSE 20210805 11:12:08.607000 51 734 XCSE 20210805 11:24:18.649000 40 734 XCSE 20210805 11:31:52.746000 168 734 XCSE 20210805 11:31:52.746659 30 734 XCSE 20210805 11:51:30.503000 5 734 XCSE 20210805 11:51:30.503000 37 733 XCSE 20210805 11:57:27.141000 332 732 XCSE 20210805 12:04:01.960978 43 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.583000 39 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000 4 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000 26 735 XCSE 20210805 12:58:10.584000 4 738 XCSE 20210805 13:41:51.945000 37 742 XCSE 20210805 14:19:31.119000 205 742 XCSE 20210805 14:49:23.084513 41 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 50 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 57 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 30 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 39 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 33 734 XCSE 20210805 16:59:49.817836 37 736 XCSE 20210806 9:03:05.706000 37 736 XCSE 20210806 9:03:05.706000 50 733 XCSE 20210806 9:13:19.089000 23 733 XCSE 20210806 9:13:19.089000 34 735 XCSE 20210806 9:34:54.480000 104 734 XCSE 20210806 9:36:27.556000 4 734 XCSE 20210806 9:36:27.556000 36 731 XCSE 20210806 9:47:58.220000 70 731 XCSE 20210806 9:56:20.005000 35 730 XCSE 20210806 10:02:57.488000 72 730 XCSE 20210806 10:31:39.874000 38 728 XCSE 20210806 10:35:10.570000 72 734 XCSE 20210806 11:00:40.447000 33 734 XCSE 20210806 11:24:28.178000 29 734 XCSE 20210806 11:24:28.201000 25 739 XCSE 20210806 12:23:17.390000 3 739 XCSE 20210806 12:23:17.390000 7 738 XCSE 20210806 12:31:39.421000 14 738 XCSE 20210806 12:33:02.178000 8 738 XCSE 20210806 12:33:48.559000 72 738 XCSE 20210806 12:47:03.520000 36 738 XCSE 20210806 12:47:03.520000 23 737 XCSE 20210806 13:09:14.698000 28 736 XCSE 20210806 13:35:41.401000 71 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000 36 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000 20 736 XCSE 20210806 14:04:09.084000 25 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000 10 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000 34 736 XCSE 20210806 14:27:17.112000 3 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000 50 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000 14 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000 37 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.810000 29 737 XCSE 20210806 14:56:05.833000 26 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.375000 48 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.375000 30 737 XCSE 20210806 15:36:54.378000 36 736 XCSE 20210806 16:11:38.834000 3 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000 27 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000 7 736 XCSE 20210806 16:18:01.121000 69 738 XCSE 20210806 16:33:39.062000 23 738 XCSE 20210806 16:44:31.572536 12 739 XCSE 20210806 16:44:51.601815

Attachment