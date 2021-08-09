NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The surging usage of 3D printing in various industries such as automotive, aviation, and aerospace & defense and the burgeoning requirement for mass customization are the major factors driving the expansion of the global 3D printing high-performance plastics market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to witness significant growth during 2021–2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge disruptions in logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing operations, which has, in turn, caused a massive scarcity in the availability of medical devices. As 3D printers can create on-demand personal protective equipment, medical devices, and other critical supplies and thus, compensate for the losses, their sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Hence, it can be safely said that the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the progress of the 3D printing high-performance plastics market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-high-perf ...

Depending on application, the 3D printing high-performance plastics market is divided into tooling, functional parts manufacturing, and prototyping categories. Out of these, the prototyping category dominated the market in 2020. This is ascribed to the fact that 3D printers can make multiple iterations of various designs quickly, on the basis of product test results. This assists manufacturing organizations in saving time and reducing their expenditure on conducting prototyping tests.

The 3D printing high-performance plastics market is also classified, on the basis of type, into polyetheretherketone (PEEK) & polyetherketoneketone (PEKK), polyamide (PA), reinforced high-pressure processing (HPPs), polyetheramide (PEI), and others such as polysulfone [PSU], polyethersulfone [PES]), polyamide-imide [PAI], and polyphenylsulfone [PPSU]. Amongst these, the PA category dominated the market in 2020, because of the mechanical characteristics of this plastic such as rigidity, shock resistance, and stability. Additionally, the large-scale usage of PA in the manufacturing of injection molds and gears and other components in the aerospace, automotive, robotics, and medical prosthesis industries is also contributing to the growth of the category in the market.