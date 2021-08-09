DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel KION GROUP AG: KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022 09-Aug-2021 / 10:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022

Frankfurt/Main, August 09, 2021

The Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG has appointed Dr. Rob Smith (56) to succeed long-serving Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske with effect from January 01, 2022, with the usual three-year contract term for initial appointments. Riske will leave the Executive Board on December 31, 2021 - six months before the end of his contract reaching the regular age limit of 65. He will continue to serve his successor and the company as an advisor during the period until his original contract expires. Smith is currently President & CEO of the publicly listed Finnish group Konecranes.

Contact for investors: Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com Antje Kelbert

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 346

antje.kelbert@kiongroup.com Dana Unger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 371

dana.unger@kiongroup.com

09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: KION GROUP AG Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 60549 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 20110-0 E-mail: info@kiongroup.com Internet: www.kiongroup.com ISIN: DE000KGX8881 WKN: KGX888 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1224916

End of Announcement DGAP News Service