KION GROUP AG: KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt am Main
ISIN DE000KGX8881
KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022
Frankfurt/Main, August 09, 2021
The Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG has appointed Dr. Rob Smith (56) to succeed long-serving Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske with effect from January 01, 2022, with the usual three-year contract term for initial appointments. Riske will leave the Executive Board on December 31, 2021 - six months before the end of his contract reaching the regular age limit of 65. He will continue to serve his successor and the company as an advisor during the period until his original contract expires. Smith is currently President & CEO of the publicly listed Finnish group Konecranes.
