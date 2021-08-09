checkAd

KION GROUP AG: KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022

KION GROUP AG: KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

 

KION Group Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022

Frankfurt/Main, August 09, 2021

The Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG has appointed Dr. Rob Smith (56) to succeed long-serving Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske with effect from January 01, 2022, with the usual three-year contract term for initial appointments. Riske will leave the Executive Board on December 31, 2021 - six months before the end of his contract reaching the regular age limit of 65. He will continue to serve his successor and the company as an advisor during the period until his original contract expires. Smith is currently President & CEO of the publicly listed Finnish group Konecranes.

Contact for investors:
Sebastian Ubert
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329
sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com
Antje Kelbert
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 346
antje.kelbert@kiongroup.com
Dana Unger
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 371
dana.unger@kiongroup.com

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
