checkAd

EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 11:00  |  74   |   |   

The Trilogy Vision EV Contest Begins on August 9, and the Winner will be Announced on October 15

 

 

 

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of a social media-driven sweepstakes (the “Contest”) with a grand prize giveaway of the recently announced 2023 IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) (the “Trilogy Vision”). Further to the Company’s news release dated August 5, 2021, EV Battery Tech is now providing the chance to win a Trilogy Vision being made in collaboration with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), and Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”). The Trilogy Vision is a proposed three-wheel, two-seat performance electric vehicle, that was designed to provide the experience of ultimate luxury, eco-efficiency, and sport car speed. The vehicle’s sleek body style and advanced eco-technology are expected to be ideal as both a commuter and recreational EV.

 

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above.

 

The Contest

The Contest begins on August 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on September 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. There are three prizes available to be won, the winners will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Win a Trilogy Vision!

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Contest,1 the grand prize winner of the Contest will receive one of the first brand new production Trilogy Visions (the “Grand Prize”). The Trilogy Vision is expected to be commencing consumer delivery dates in 2023.

Win a Vacation or Trip of Your Choice!

The second runner up of the Contest will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to Mexico, including flights, for up to five nights (the “Second Prize”)3.

The third runner up of the Contest will receive a travel voucher worth CAD$3,000 for use to any one destination in Canada or the United States (the “Third Prize”)4.

The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence at the time of entry. Entries will be made through Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest The Trilogy Vision EV Contest Begins on August 9, and the Winner will be Announced on October 15      A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link above. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
HUTCHMED and Epizyme Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board