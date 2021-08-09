EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest

The Trilogy Vision EV Contest Begins on August 9, and the Winner will be Announced on October 15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce the launch of a social media-driven sweepstakes (the “Contest”) with a grand prize giveaway of the recently announced 2023 IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) (the “Trilogy Vision”). Further to the Company’s news release dated August 5, 2021, EV Battery Tech is now providing the chance to win a Trilogy Vision being made in collaboration with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), and Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”). The Trilogy Vision is a proposed three-wheel, two-seat performance electric vehicle, that was designed to provide the experience of ultimate luxury, eco-efficiency, and sport car speed. The vehicle’s sleek body style and advanced eco-technology are expected to be ideal as both a commuter and recreational EV.

The Contest

The Contest begins on August 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on September 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. There are three prizes available to be won, the winners will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Win a Trilogy Vision!

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Contest,1 the grand prize winner of the Contest will receive one of the first brand new production Trilogy Visions (the “Grand Prize”). The Trilogy Vision is expected to be commencing consumer delivery dates in 2023.

Win a Vacation or Trip of Your Choice!



The second runner up of the Contest will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to Mexico, including flights, for up to five nights (the “Second Prize”)3.

The third runner up of the Contest will receive a travel voucher worth CAD$3,000 for use to any one destination in Canada or the United States (the “Third Prize”)4.

The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence at the time of entry. Entries will be made through Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.