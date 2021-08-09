checkAd

Sandfire Resources America reports Final Drill Results for the Winter 2021 Exploration Program and announces Commencement of 14,000m Resource Definition Core Drilling Program in the Lowry Deposit

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”), further to its news release dated May 27, 2021, is pleased to report final comprehensive drill results of the winter 2021 exploration core drilling program (the "Exploration Program"), with four of the nine exploration holes returning intercepts of greater than 1.2% copper. The Company has also entered into a contract with American Drilling commencing in August 2021 to complete 14,000m of diamond drilling over the Lowry deposit which has a reported Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper (See press release dated October 27, 2020).

The Exploration Program drilling, which completed in March 2021, focused on drilling new targets that could be accessed from the currently planned and fully permitted underground mine in the Johnny Lee area. The Exploration Program recovered 5,267m of core in eight drill holes in four different target areas. Any resource development in these areas, including the Inferred Mineral Resource at Lowry, will require a thorough environmental review as part of the permitting process administered by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (“MT DEQ”), as well as commercial studies, before the Company could make any decision to mine.

Highlights of the Exploration Program include (a full table of results is included at the end of this release):

  • Hole SC21-256 – Lowry South extension in Lowry Lower Copper Zone - 12.45m of 3.4% copper and 6.5g/t silver (previously reported in the Company's May 27, 2021 news release)
  • Hole SC21-262 – Strawberry West Upper Copper Zone – 6.8m of 1.2% copper and 33.0g/t silver.
  • Hole SC21-263 – Lowry North extension in Lowry Middle Copper Zone - 9.8m of 1.7% copper and 12.2g/t silver
  • Hole SC21-263 – Lowry North extension in Lowry Lower Copper Zone - 7.1m of 1.4% copper and 6.5g/t silver.

Hole SC21-263 intercepted copper mineralization in both the Lowry Middle Copper Zone and Lowry Lower Copper Zone, and so extended both zones north and east of previous intercepts. Together with the intersection in SC21-256 (reported May 27, 2021) these results show positive potential for expansion of the Lowry Lower Copper Zone in areas of its higher grades.

