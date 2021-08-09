Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ChannelAdvisor (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Guetersloh (ots) - One integration gives customers from Arvato Supply ChainSolutions access to all marketplacesArvato Supply Chain Solutions, today announced a new strategic relationship withChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-basede-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales.Arvato's worldwide logistics fulfillment network combined with ChannelAdvisor'smultichannel commerce platform offers brands and retailers direct access to afull-service, centralized marketplace solution with hundreds of selling channelsworldwide."The online business is booming. Brands not only sell via their own web shops,but increasingly use various large, as well as country- and industry-specificmarketplaces as part of their multichannel strategies to address new customersworldwide and thus increase their sales," says Ricardo Dittmer, Digital OfficerConsumer Products at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. However, each marketplacehas individual requirements in terms of connectivity, product informationprovided and logistics fulfillment. Ricardo Dittmer explains: "We aresimplifying this integration for our customers. By working with ChannelAdvisor,we can offer them connectivity to all marketplaces with just one instead ofseparate individual integrations. No matter how far companies have already comeon their own, together we can support them on their way to a comprehensivemarketplace strategy."Philip Morris is the first customer to take advantage of this. "Future-orientedand scalable processes are essential in order to be flexibly represented withour products wherever customers are looking for them," confirms Steffen Knör,Manager E-Commerce at Philip Morris GmbH. "Due to the successful technicalintegration and the close cooperation between Arvato and ChannelAdvisor, we seefurther opportunities for our business."Brands and retailers can benefit from ChannelAdvisor's robust and comprehensivesuite of automation and analytics tools designed to help their businessestransform and optimize their product data, manage inventory, pricing and salesorders from a centralized e-commerce platform. Consolidated managementsynchronizes data across multiple marketplaces, enabling Arvato's customers toimprove their online performance and avoid overselling."Brands and retailers have complex business needs that demand turnkey solutionscapable of streamlining their day-to-day operations and accelerating theire-commerce growth," explains Derek Conlin, Senior Director Global BusinessDevelopment at ChannelAdvisor. "From ChannelAdvisor's platform, brands and