Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ChannelAdvisor (FOTO)

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ChannelAdvisor

Guetersloh (ots) - One integration gives customers from Arvato Supply Chain
Solutions access to all marketplaces

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, today announced a new strategic relationship with
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based
e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales.
Arvato's worldwide logistics fulfillment network combined with ChannelAdvisor's
multichannel commerce platform offers brands and retailers direct access to a
full-service, centralized marketplace solution with hundreds of selling channels
worldwide.

"The online business is booming. Brands not only sell via their own web shops,
but increasingly use various large, as well as country- and industry-specific
marketplaces as part of their multichannel strategies to address new customers
worldwide and thus increase their sales," says Ricardo Dittmer, Digital Officer
Consumer Products at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. However, each marketplace
has individual requirements in terms of connectivity, product information
provided and logistics fulfillment. Ricardo Dittmer explains: "We are
simplifying this integration for our customers. By working with ChannelAdvisor,
we can offer them connectivity to all marketplaces with just one instead of
separate individual integrations. No matter how far companies have already come
on their own, together we can support them on their way to a comprehensive
marketplace strategy."

Philip Morris is the first customer to take advantage of this. "Future-oriented
and scalable processes are essential in order to be flexibly represented with
our products wherever customers are looking for them," confirms Steffen Knör,
Manager E-Commerce at Philip Morris GmbH. "Due to the successful technical
integration and the close cooperation between Arvato and ChannelAdvisor, we see
further opportunities for our business."

Brands and retailers can benefit from ChannelAdvisor's robust and comprehensive
suite of automation and analytics tools designed to help their businesses
transform and optimize their product data, manage inventory, pricing and sales
orders from a centralized e-commerce platform. Consolidated management
synchronizes data across multiple marketplaces, enabling Arvato's customers to
improve their online performance and avoid overselling.

"Brands and retailers have complex business needs that demand turnkey solutions
capable of streamlining their day-to-day operations and accelerating their
e-commerce growth," explains Derek Conlin, Senior Director Global Business
Development at ChannelAdvisor. "From ChannelAdvisor's platform, brands and
