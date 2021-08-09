The initial response to the outbreak of the pandemic was limited to prohibiting travelers from China. However, with the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world, several governments went on to impose travel bans. The World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated with various governments to issue a global health advisory and urged people across the globe to avoid all travel activities. The subsequent dramatic decline in air passenger traffic following such containment measures poses a severe threat to numerous incumbents of the aviation industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on the global civil aviation industry , which has had to confront considerable revenue losses over the past year. The industry is poised for a gradual recovery and is expected to reach USD 1.09 trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Airline operators took a drastic hit as several governments across the world imposed restrictions on the movement of people as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus and people preferred keeping travel-related activities at bay owing to concerns over the risk of contraction of the disease. The demand for air travel continued to plummet as a result.

