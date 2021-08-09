In financial year 2020/2021, the Company's income and earnings were substantially affected by the effects of the restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results Borussia Dortmund discloses preliminary figures for the 2020/2021 financial year 09-Aug-2021 / 11:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the 2020/2021 financial year (1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021), Borussia Dortmund generated revenue of EUR 334.2 million (previous year: EUR 370.2 million). Consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) amounted to EUR 358.6 million (previous year: EUR 486.9 million).

In the financial year ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 72.8 million (previous year: loss of EUR 44.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -73.2 million (previous year: EUR -46.6 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 39.0 million (previous year: EUR 63.0 million).



Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 334.2 million (previous year: EUR 370.2 million), of which EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 32.5 million) from match operations, EUR 186.7 million (previous year: EUR 169.8 million) from TV marketing, EUR 106.6 million (previous year: EUR 98.0 million) from advertising, EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 36.6 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous, and EUR 32.6 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million) from merchandising.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 0.5 million from EUR 215.2 million to EUR 215.7 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 4.9 million from EUR 106.1 million to EUR 111.0 million. The Group's other operating expenses were down EUR 33.2 million year on year from EUR 119.0 million to EUR 85.8 million.