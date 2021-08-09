Earthen Plasters Market worth $103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Earthen Plasters Market by Type (Iron, Calcium, Magnesium, Silicates, Aluminium), Application (Walls, Roofs, Masonry, Agriculture,) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 86 million in 2021 to USD 103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The driving factors for the earthen plasters market is the advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters, the growth in industrial, commercial & residential construction activities. This driving factor is boosting the demand for earthen plasters industry.



Aluminum is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the fastest-growing type segment in the Earthen plasters market. Aluminum stabilize clay minerals by decreasing critical coagulation concentration, clay dispersion, water uptake, and clay swelling and by increasing micro aggregation. It accounted for a share of about 27.9% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of growing demand from roofs, masonary and walls application sectors. The market is also driven by foreign investments, supported by cheap labor and economical and accessible raw materials.

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania) are the leading earthen plasters manufacturers, globally.



