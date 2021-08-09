Borussia Dortmund Loses EUR 72.8 Million; Won't Pay Dividend
- (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund FY revenue EUR 334.2 million.
- FY net income EUR -72.8 million
- FY pretax profit EUR -73.2 million
- Says Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities
- Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million)
- Says it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting
