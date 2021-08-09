Borussia Dortmund Loses EUR 72.8 Million; Won't Pay Dividend

(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund FY revenue EUR 334.2 million.FY net income EUR -72.8 millionFY pretax profit EUR -73.2 millionSays Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activitiesNet …

FY net income EUR -72.8 million

FY net income EUR -72.8 million

FY pretax profit EUR -73.2 million

Says Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million)

