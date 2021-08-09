checkAd

Borussia Dortmund Loses EUR 72.8 Million; Won't Pay Dividend

(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund FY revenue EUR 334.2 million.FY net income EUR -72.8 millionFY pretax profit EUR -73.2 millionSays Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activitiesNet …

  • (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund FY revenue EUR 334.2 million.
  • FY net income EUR -72.8 million
  • FY pretax profit EUR -73.2 million
  • Says Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities
  • Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million)
  • Says it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting
