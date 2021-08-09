checkAd

Lufthansa Likely to Underperform on Capital Increase Uncertainty, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 11:40   

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares are likely to underperform given the uncertainty of the timing and size of the anticipated capital increase, analysts at Bank of America said. Lufthansa may need to raise EUR 4 billion, but divesting Technik would lower …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares are likely to underperform given the uncertainty of the timing and size of the anticipated capital increase, analysts at Bank of America said.
  • Lufthansa may need to raise EUR 4 billion, but divesting Technik would lower the amount below EUR 3 billion, BofA said
  • NOTE: Lufthansa said last week it plans to ramp up capacity in Q3 and Q4, but Q3 yields are likely to be soft
  • BofA has a price target of EUR 6.40 for Lufthansa, implying 32% downside
