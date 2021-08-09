checkAd

The decision of the Latvian Competition Council regarding group’s subsidiary SIA Merks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 11:45  |  19   |   |   

On 9th of August 2021, SIA Merks, a subsidiary company of AS Merko Ehitus, received the decision of the Latvian Competition Council regarding the company in the administrative proceeding, started in 2019. Group has disclosed the information about the proceedings with 04.09.2019 Stock Exchange announcement, in the annual and interim reports.

According to the 30 July 2021 decision, the Competition Council considers SIA Merks as one of nine companies to be a participant in prohibited cooperation between Latvian construction companies in the period of 2015–2019, which constitutes a violation of Section 11 Subsection 1 of the Latvian Competition Law. To group's knowledge, SIA Merks is not considered to be a participant in price agreements.

With the decision the Competition Council imposes a fine on SIA Merks of 5.4% from SIA Merks’s revenue of the financial year of 2020, i.e. 2.688.950,79 euros. According to the decision, AS Merko Ehitus as the parent company of SIA Merks is jointly liable in case SIA Merks does not or cannot itself fulfil its obligations.

SIA Merks and AS Merko Ehitus do not agree with the decision of the Competition Council and plan to appeal the decision to the Latvian administrative court within 30 days. AS Merko Ehitus will give notice of the decision to appeal through the stock exchange. The fine imposed by the Competition Council shall not become due and other possible consequences under Latvian law shall not take effect until the court decision enters into force.

AS Merko Ehitus finds it disappointing that the Latvian Competition Council has reached such a decision. Any possible infringement of fair competition is in violation of the operating principles and values of the group. In all of its home markets, the group follows the law and ethical business rules adopted in the group and continues to implement, in cooperation with the management of its subsidiaries, the necessary measures to reduce regulatory risks in the future.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The decision of the Latvian Competition Council regarding group’s subsidiary SIA Merks On 9th of August 2021, SIA Merks, a subsidiary company of AS Merko Ehitus, received the decision of the Latvian Competition Council regarding the company in the administrative proceeding, started in 2019. Group has disclosed the information about …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
HUTCHMED and Epizyme Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board