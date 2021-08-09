Fanhua to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 23, 2021

Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman & CEO and Mr. Peng Ge, CFO will host a conference call to discuss second quarter and first half 2021 financial results at:

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for second quarter and first half 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 23, 2021.

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021

or 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on August 24, 2021

The toll free dial-in numbers:

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.