EANS-Tip Announcement Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
Fascicolo Bilancio al 31/12/2020 della società Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A.


The company Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 09.06.2021
Publication Location: https://www.rmispa.com/en/investors-relations

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A.
Via G. Galilei 19
I-37014 Castelnuovo del Garda (VR)
phone: ++39(0)45/7570877
FAX: ++39(0)45/6450022
mail: Franco.Sesso@rmispa.com
WWW: https://www.rmispa.com/it
ISIN: IT0005329328
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

