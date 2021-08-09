checkAd

Barrick Announces Second $250 Million ($0.14 per share¹) Return of Capital Tranche in Addition to a $0.09 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that the second $250 million tranche (approximately $0.14 per share1) of the return of capital distribution totalling $750 million will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

This will complement the $0.09 per share dividend declared by the Barrick Board of Directors for the second quarter, which will also be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.2

This follows the approval by shareholders at Barrick’s Annual and Special Meeting on May 4, 2021 of the total $750 million return of capital distribution. After payment of the first $250 million tranche on June 15, 2021 and the second distribution to be made on September 15, 2021, the remaining $250 million is expected to be distributed to shareholders of record on a date to be determined in November 2021.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our shareholders with one of the leading returns in the industry whilst at the same time continuing to invest in the future growth and development of our assets, underpinned by our strong operational and financial performance,” said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1
Per share amount is estimated based on issued and outstanding Barrick shares as of June 30, 2021 and is subject to change. The final per share amount to be paid on September 15, 2021 will be calculated based on the issued and outstanding Barrick shares as of the August 31, 2021 record date.

Endnote 2
The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.


Wertpapier


