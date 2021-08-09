SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate More Profits. SUIC Midas Will Start the E-Commerce Honeycomb Platform in Taiwan and To Expand Worldwide By Adopting a Combined Strategy of Wholesale Club M

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. launches its new product MT Unified Procurement™ with on-demand delivery services for partner merchants to …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. launches its new product MT Unified Procurement™ with on-demand delivery services for partner merchants to generate more profits. SUIC Midas will start the E-commerce Honeycomb platform in Taiwan and to expand worldwide by adopting a combined strategy of Wholesale Club Membership and Multi-Level Marketing.

Unified Solution

MT Unified Procurement™ creates unified procurement services for carefully selected suppliers and contracted buyers to reduce costs at all points in the supply chain and to achieve benefits beyond savings Thus, achieving quality assurance and quantity-based price control of purchased goods.

Foto: Accesswire

On-Demand Delivery

MT Unified Procurement™ provides low cost and high-quality sourcing for cross-border buyers, matches suppliers with larger and stabler orders, greatly improving capital efficiency. Midas also provides cash advances based on credit ratings provided by PSP‘s, backed by effective mitigation plans in place to cope with crisis by adopting alternative solutions.

Foto: Accesswire

More Profits

Unlike in the past when all parties involved in the cross-border sourcing process earned only a single stream of income from service and handling fees, MT Unified Procurement™ offers its contracted partners the chance to earn extra income and higher profits from its strong differential pricing strategy, as business stabilizes as a result, achieving an overall sales increase due to an expanded customer base of partners.

SUIC Midas is now expanding its presence and is in the process of setting up regional offices in Asia, Southeast Asia, U.S.A., and Europe to support local partners through expert advice, training, and other services to improve the availability of its products and services in the regions thereby creating valuable growth opportunities for the local partners and businesses.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay ™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement ™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io .