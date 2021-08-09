checkAd

Life Sciences' Contribution to the US Digital Therapeutics Market to Grow the Fastest amongst all End Users

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 12:02  |  14   |   |   

The US digital therapeutics market is estimated to witness more than three-and-a-half-fold growth reaching $4.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.8%, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that digital therapeutics (DTx) in the United States are considered legitimate alternatives to traditional pharmacotherapy. These solutions are comprehensively regulated and granted prescription status by various national or state-level regulatory agencies based on reported evidence of improved clinical outcomes for a defined patient population.

As life sciences companies aim to enhance patients' treatment experiences and find new biomarkers that aid drug discovery, DTx companies diversify their pipelines by adding new indications, addressing unmet needs. Consequently, this market is estimated to witness more than three-and-a-half-fold growth, reaching $4.54 billion by 2025 from $1.23 billion in 2020, expanding exponentially at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%.

For further information on this analysis, US Digital Therapeutics Growth Opportunities, please visit: http://frost.ly/65t

"In the next three to five years, multiple technology vendors will offer digital treatments that will be regarded as safe and effective as subscriptions to personalized medication," said Koustav Chatterjee, Healthcare & Life Sciences Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, patients would be allowed or advised to modify dosages and reduce consumption of non-emergency medications based on their daily vitals that DTx solutions will capture and contextualize."

Chatterjee added: "Patient-centric digital health vendors have strived for a business model that allows physicians to recommend their products, patients to use them for a defined period (without fail), caregivers to monitor outcomes 24/7, and payers to reimburse the cost of usage. Further, DTx companies partnering with payers, providers and life sciences companies provide the best way of getting access to patients for scalability, apart from risk-sharing agreements."

Over the next two to three years, biopharma companies also will highly invest in DTx solutions, enabling the subsidized cost to patients in exchange for marketing and access to patient data. As a result, Frost & Sullivan identified the following growth opportunities for market participants:

  • Prescription-grade software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) that auto-upgrades treatment plans based on patient's biomarker reading for dosage optimization: SaMD should be able to capture, consolidate, and normalize patient data and recommend personalized actions for medication and care plan adjustments.
  • DTx-related platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capability that specializes in multiple therapeutic areas to help IT companies build capabilities at scale: The PaaS capability has to be modular and multi-therapeutic as the target audience for these solutions often carries multiple chronic comorbidities.
  • DTx to support evidence-based treatment and medication adherence for patients, providers, and payers: Biopharma should work with the DTx companies to develop use cases and value propositions that inform patients about the range of benefits offered and impact on outcomes. 

US Digital Therapeutics Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Life Sciences research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

US Digital Therapeutics Growth Opportunities

K5CF

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Life Sciences' Contribution to the US Digital Therapeutics Market to Grow the Fastest amongst all End Users The US digital therapeutics market is estimated to witness more than three-and-a-half-fold growth reaching $4.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.8%, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Hamad International Airport Named "#1 Best Airport in the World" at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
RTB House Reveals Why The Delayed Roll-Out of Google's Privacy Sandbox Is Positive For Advertisers
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
Earthen Plasters Market worth $103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Grouse shooting provides most sustainable form of moorland management, according to new report
Diamyd Medical secures precision medicine patent for prevention and treatment of autoimmune ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...