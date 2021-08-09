Iron Mountain Signs 2.4 Megawatt Lease with Fortune 100 Technology Customer At Western Pennsylvania Data Center

Located 60 minutes north of Pittsburgh, WPA-1 is a 200-acre facility based 220 feet underground. The facility offers the full breadth of Iron Mountain services including over 300,000+ square feet of data center space with a total potential IT capacity of more than 15 megawatts. The facility is protected by federal grade security and is a highly compliant location that mitigates man-made & natural disasters, and offers long-term scalability. The data center leverages water from an underground lake that provides geothermal cooling to enable a highly efficient and sustainable environment.

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that it has signed a 2.4 megawatt lease with a leading hyperscale enterprise software provider. The customer will deploy at Iron Mountain’s WPA-1 data center in Boyers, Pennsylvania, and has existing deployments at other Iron Mountain data centers. Iron Mountain’s data center solution met the security, resiliency, scalability and interconnection requirements of the customer. The lease is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, and has a term of ten years.

Like all Iron Mountain data centers, WPA-1 is powered by 100% renewable energy and offers customers access to Green Power Pass. The Green Power pass enables data center users to reduce their reportable greenhouse gas emissions and meet their public green power and/or carbon reduction goals. Iron Mountain Data Centers also adhere to one the most comprehensive compliance programs in the industry including enterprise-wide certified ISO 14001 and 50001 environmental and energy management systems.

As previously disclosed, Iron Mountain recently signed a 6 megawatt lease with a leading hyperscaler at its data center campus in Manassas, Virginia. This customer is a new logo to Iron Mountain’s data center platform, and will enhance the already rich ecosystem of the campus. The lease is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, and has a term of five years.

“As public and private sector organizations face increasing privacy, security and environmental regulations for their data center needs, our data centers in Western Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia are in high demand as the ideal option for connecting and protecting critical IT infrastructure and applications,” said Rick Crutchley, Vice President & General Manager, North America at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We are pleased to welcome a key new customer to the Iron Mountain ecosystem and we are honored that our existing customer chose to continue to expand with us. Both of these locations are ideal for a wide range of core retail enterprise and hyperscale colocation customers, and we look forward to continuing to support them across our global platform.”

