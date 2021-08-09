Seagen and RemeGen Announce Exclusive Worldwide License and Co-Development Agreement for Disitamab Vedotin

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN), a world leader and pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and RemeGen Co., Ltd. (9995.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that the two companies have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC.

Disitamab vedotin combines the drug-linker technology originally developed by Seagen with RemeGen’s novel HER2 antibody exhibiting higher affinity and an increased internalization rate as compared to trastuzumab in preclinical models.1, 2 As monotherapy, disitamab vedotin has demonstrated antitumor activity in clinical trials in several solid tumor types, including urothelial, gastric and breast cancer, as well as across a spectrum of HER2 expression levels. In addition, promising combination activity was demonstrated with a PD-1 inhibitor in urothelial cancer.3 It is believed that vedotin-based immunogenic cell death (ICD) may differentiate this class of ADC’s when combined with checkpoint inhibitors.