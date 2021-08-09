checkAd

Seagen and RemeGen Announce Exclusive Worldwide License and Co-Development Agreement for Disitamab Vedotin

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN), a world leader and pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, and RemeGen Co., Ltd. (9995.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that the two companies have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC.

Disitamab vedotin combines the drug-linker technology originally developed by Seagen with RemeGen’s novel HER2 antibody exhibiting higher affinity and an increased internalization rate as compared to trastuzumab in preclinical models.1, 2 As monotherapy, disitamab vedotin has demonstrated antitumor activity in clinical trials in several solid tumor types, including urothelial, gastric and breast cancer, as well as across a spectrum of HER2 expression levels. In addition, promising combination activity was demonstrated with a PD-1 inhibitor in urothelial cancer.3 It is believed that vedotin-based immunogenic cell death (ICD) may differentiate this class of ADC’s when combined with checkpoint inhibitors.

“This collaboration leverages Seagen’s world-class expertise and knowledge of ADC development, manufacturing and commercialization to maximize the potential of disitamab vedotin. It also complements our existing franchises and our deep and diverse portfolio of innovative anti-cancer therapies for patients in need,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and CEO, Seagen. “The addition of disitamab vedotin as a late-stage asset with multiple development opportunities aligns strategically with our plans to continue expanding our global footprint and deliver meaningful therapies to patients around the world.”

Disitamab vedotin received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2020 for use in second-line treatment of patients with HER2-expressing, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy. In the same year, RemeGen announced FDA’s clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase II clinical trial in mUC. Disitamab vedotin is conditionally approved for treating locally advanced metastatic gastric cancer in China, and in July 2021 the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China also accepted a New Drug Application for disitamab vedotin in mUC.

