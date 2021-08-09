Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Mobile Security in Omdia’s Market Radar Report

Omdia assessed the Mobile Security Management (MSM) solutions with the following seven criteria; Endpoint threat detection, App threat detection, Network threat detection, integration & partner ecosystem, maturity, strategy & vision and market impact. Check Point Harmony Mobile was named a leader for its advanced abilities across all categories on the Omdia Market Radar’s Heatmap, while exceeding threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Market Leader in Omdia’s Market Radar Mobile Security Management Solutions Report. This year’s recognition highlights Check Point Harmony Mobile’s ability to deliver a comprehensive set of capabilities that help businesses protect data across application, network, and device attack vectors.

“At Omdia we understand that mobile security is much more than mobile devices and that businesses must be cognizant of the range of threats to accurately secure the mobile workforce,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst with Omdia. “Check Point Software has experienced significant traction of its mobile security offering, largely driven by the need to better secure and enable employees working across both corporate-owned and/or personal devices.”

As confirmed by Omdia’s report, mobile security is no longer optional. While workforces adapt to a hybrid work environment, Check Point Software’s Mobile Security Report 2021 found that 97% of organizations have faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors. Moreover, Check Point Software found that at least 40% of the world’s mobile devices are inherently vulnerable to cyber attacks making mobile security a vital tool in the fight against cybercrime.

“The hybrid work environment is here to stay. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is back in full force and companies need to implement strategies to keep their data and their employees’ safe,” said Rafi Kretchmer, VP Product Marketing at Check Point Software. “As mobile breaches are becoming increasingly pervasive and complex, Check Point Harmony Mobile protects remote users in a single solution that is easy to use.”