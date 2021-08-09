An Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to Acquire Select Interior Concepts for $411 Million

Shareholders to receive $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction providing attractive valuation

Select Interior Concepts to become privately owned company as part of Sun Capital’s portfolio

Q2 2021 earnings call previously scheduled for August 9, 2021 cancelled



ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier distributor of interior building products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”) will acquire Select Interior Concepts (“SIC”) for approximately $411 million in an all-cash transaction (the “Merger Transaction”).

Under the terms of the agreement, each share of SIC common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the transaction will be entitled to receive $14.50 per share in cash, representing a 32% premium over SIC’s closing price and a 42% premium over SIC’s 30-day volume-weighted average price of $10.20 on August 6, 2021. Subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the completion of the transaction, SIC will become a privately held company and shares of SIC common stock will no longer be listed on any public markets.

Brett G. Wyard, Chairman of SIC, commented, “On June 30, 2021, when we announced the closing of the sale of our Residential Design Services segment, we noted that the Board was actively evaluating a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives to ensure that the Company was on the best path to delivering shareholder value. After thorough and thoughtful deliberations in consultation with our financial advisors, we are pleased to enter into a definitive sale agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital. In making this decision, the Board considered the current state of the business and its outlook and opportunities. We believe this path is in the best interests of our shareholders, providing them with immediate and substantial value for their investment.”