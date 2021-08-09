AstraZeneca Positive Enhertu Data Can Lead to $2 Billion in Sales: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 12:07 | 24 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 12:07 | (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca released positive data on enhertu, a drug which could have sales of $2 billion, analysts said. Head to head comparison trial of Enhertu vs Roche's Kadcyla in the progressed HER2 breast cancer setting read out positively, with … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca released positive data on enhertu, a drug which could have sales of $2 billion, analysts said. Head to head comparison trial of Enhertu vs Roche's Kadcyla in the progressed HER2 breast cancer setting read out positively, with … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca released positive data on enhertu, a drug which could have sales of $2 billion, analysts said.

Head to head comparison trial of Enhertu vs Roche's Kadcyla in the progressed HER2+ breast cancer setting read out positively, with good progression free survival benefit

Head to head comparison trial of Enhertu vs Roche's Kadcyla in the progressed HER2+ breast cancer setting read out positively, with good progression free survival benefit

AstraZeneca remains a top pick on growth outlook, pipeline data and potential for dividend increase, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation



