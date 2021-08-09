checkAd

Marquard & Bahls Publishes Sustainability Report 2020

In its eleventh Sustainability Report, under the heading "Assuming Responsibility," the Marquard & Bahls Group provides a detailed overview of its worldwide activities, developments and key figures in the area of sustainability.

Like business and society as a whole, Marquard & Bahls faces complex challenges: Besides coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, energy transition, digitalization, and social solidarity are important issues that require new approaches and holistic solutions.

"We have to ask ourselves how we can safely steer our company through this period of transition. Our answer is as self-evident as it is clear: We must take responsibility and act even more sustainably than before. Our most recent decisions on the ongoing portfolio restructuring show that we are prepared to do this," said Mark Garrett, CEO of Marquard & Bahls, on the occasion of the publication of the Sustainability Report.

The goal: A more sustainable portfolio

In 2020, Marquard & Bahls worked intensively on making its core business more sustainable and further developing its portfolio beyond fossil fuels. Corresponding investments were made and ESG criteria defined for the evaluation of future investments. Another focus was the establishment of a stable sustainability organization in the operating units so as to anchor the topic even more firmly across the entire group of companies.

Efforts stepped up in 2020

In the year under review, the company realized eleven milestones in six sustainability fields - Responsible Corporate Governance, Sustainable Growth, Environmental Protection, Our Employees, Health & Safety, Community Involvement - bringing it a big step closer to achieving its sustainability targets.

In addition, the charitable efforts were further expanded: numerous charity projects were supported with close to a million euros and great commitment from employees. Expenditure on donations and sponsorships increased by almost a third compared to the previous year.

Going forward, Marquard & Bahls intends to place even more emphasis on voluntary measures to protect the environment. With this objective in mind, a comprehensive concept was developed that includes reforestation measures to offset unavoidable CO2 emissions. Around 40,000 trees were already planted in 2020 in cooperation with Tree-Nation.

Sustainability Report is available online

The Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report 2020 was prepared in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and can be accessed on the company website: Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report 2020.

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics and energy trading. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 29 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and employs around 4,300 people. ( www.marquard-bahls.com

