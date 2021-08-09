checkAd

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment in Research & Development in Molecular Diagnostics and Development of New Product is Driving the Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 12:20  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-vitro diagnostics market revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics industry.

Emergen_Research_Logo

Surge in geriatric population, prevalence of sedentary lifestyle that result in chronic diseases and rise in infectious diseases is driving the growth of the market. Increase in prevalence of target diseases such as gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, cardiac disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is contributing to in-vitro diagnostic market growth positively.

Rising incidence of surgical procedures is expected to fuel market growth. Increased awareness about personalized medicine and adoption of point-of-care testing is also contributing to in-vitro diagnostics market growth. However, strict regulatory framework and inadequate reimbursement policy will impede market growth. Moreover, shortage of skilled professionals to perform diagnostic tests effectively and lack of training programs are also hampering adoption of in-vitro diagnostics products.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/70

Advancement in technology has led to increased availability of over-the-counter tests for better treatment. It adds significant value to medical diagnosis and treatment processes, thus improving the well-being of the public. Another factor driving the market growth is development of next generation sequencing (NGS). NGS along with data analysis algorithm allow researchers and clinicians to uncover cancer pathways, hidden aspects of antibiotic resistance, and rare chronic diseases. It offers speed and accuracy and reduces time to diagnose.

Key players in the in-vitro diagnostics market include

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

  • In July 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched Interleukin-6 (IL-6) reagent pack, the latest addition to ortho's critical care blood testing menu. Ortho is one of the world's leading in-vitro diagnostic company and is available in the EU countries and several LATAM and APAC countries. The test is used to detect and evaluate inflammatory diseases, including auto-immune disorders, sepsis and severe respiratory infections from COVID-19.
  • Reagent segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These kits and reagents are first line testing devices for at-home consumer-friendly glucose monitoring and pregnancy tests to more complex automated laboratory-based systems. Increase in production of rapid, sensitive devices which offers accurate results is also driving revenue growth of the segment.
  • Oncology segment revenue is forecasted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing rates of mortality and morbidity. Increased research activities and high level of funding from governments worldwide to develop solution for prevention and treatment of disease is propelling the revenue growth of the segment.
  • North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Investment in healthcare sector keeps on increasing substantially every year to improve basic healthcare and modernize the whole sector. Such heavy investment has focused on fighting major diseases, authorized by the invention of valid and cost-effective drug development for side effect reduction and treatment, along with enhanced vector control.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/70

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment in Research & Development in Molecular Diagnostics and Development of New Product is Driving the Industry Demand, says Emergen Research VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-vitro diagnostics market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Hamad International Airport Named "#1 Best Airport in the World" at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
RTB House Reveals Why The Delayed Roll-Out of Google's Privacy Sandbox Is Positive For Advertisers
Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
Earthen Plasters Market worth $103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
SitusAMC Expands European Servicing Business to Include Direct Debt
Grouse shooting provides most sustainable form of moorland management, according to new report
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...