checkAd

Novo Nordisk Almost Fully Valued; New Investors Should Await Better Entry Point, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 12:24  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is almost fully valued and new investors should wait for a better entry point, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy. However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is almost fully valued and new investors should wait for a better entry point, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
  • However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their shares
  • Price target raised to DKK 650 from DKK 625; shares were up 1% at DKK 633.80 shortly after 12 noon CET
  • Novo’s semaglutide franchise could reap as much as $23 billion in sales by 2030, but Novo is almost fully priced on these expectations, SEB said
Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk Almost Fully Valued; New Investors Should Await Better Entry Point, Analyst Says (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is almost fully valued and new investors should wait for a better entry point, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy. However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veoneer Says Qualcomm Bid Likely Superior Proposal; to Engage in Discussions
Wacker Neuson Q2 EBIT EUR 56.5 Million
Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated
PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say
Lufthansa Likely to Underperform on Capital Increase Uncertainty, Analyst Says
Borussia Dortmund Loses EUR 72.8 Million; Won't Pay Dividend
Tesla Raised to Buy at Jefferies; Daimler Cut to Hold
AstraZeneca Positive Enhertu Data Can Lead to $2 Billion in Sales: Analysts
Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Novo Nordisk Almost Fully Valued; New Investors Should Await Better Entry Point, Analyst Says
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:49 UhrUmsatz +10 %! Diese Aktie passt jetzt in jedes Depot
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10:45 UhrNovo Nordisk-Aktie: KGV 29,4, Dividendenrendite 1,5 % ist teuer? Nicht in Value denken!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10:35 UhrKeinen Bock, dein Portfolio zu verwalten? 3 Top-Aktien zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Novo Nordisk Pulls Back After Torrid Week; Kepler Says Valuation Limits Upside
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.08.21Starkes Ergebnis: Novo Nordisk legt das benötigte Fundament für weiteres Dividendenwachstum
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Starkes Wachstum, stärkere Prognose
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.08.21JEFFERIES stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
05.08.21Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx und Cac 40 erreichen langjährige Hochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte