Novo Nordisk Almost Fully Valued; New Investors Should Await Better Entry Point, Analyst Says

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is almost fully valued and new investors should wait for a better entry point, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.

However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their shares

Price target raised to DKK 650 from DKK 625; shares were up 1% at DKK 633.80 shortly after 12 noon CET

Novo's semaglutide franchise could reap as much as $23 billion in sales by 2030, but Novo is almost fully priced on these expectations, SEB said



