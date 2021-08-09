Novo Nordisk Almost Fully Valued; New Investors Should Await Better Entry Point, Analyst Says
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is almost fully valued and new investors should wait for a better entry point, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy. However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their …
- However, SEB recommended existing shareholders not to sell their shares
- Price target raised to DKK 650 from DKK 625; shares were up 1% at DKK 633.80 shortly after 12 noon CET
- Novo’s semaglutide franchise could reap as much as $23 billion in sales by 2030, but Novo is almost fully priced on these expectations, SEB said
