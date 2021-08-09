Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Offshore Wind Market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.

The turbine segment is expected to dominate the industrial market, by component, during the forecast period.

The turbine segment accounted for the largest share of the Offshore Wind Market, by component, in 2020. The turbine segment of Offshore Wind Market is further classified into three modules—nacelle, rotors and blades, and tower. Rotors and blades are most stressed part of the turbine and are responsible for catching the wind.

The shallow water is expected to dominate the Offshore Wind Market, by location, during the forecast period.

Shallow water covers more of market share in this segment as development of wind power in shallow water is generally cost effective, due to better weather conditions. But with the improvement in technologies and strong wind conditions present in transitional and deep sea water, more future projects are planned for deeper waters. However, offshore wind turbines are installed in all three water locations depending on the region, turbine capacity, and wind speed.