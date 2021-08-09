checkAd

Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Offshore Wind Market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253452593

The turbine segment is expected to dominate the industrial market, by component, during the forecast period.

The turbine segment accounted for the largest share of the Offshore Wind Market, by component, in 2020. The turbine segment of Offshore Wind Market is further classified into three modules—nacelle, rotors and blades, and tower. Rotors and blades are most stressed part of the turbine and are responsible for catching the wind.

The shallow water is expected to dominate the Offshore Wind Market, by location, during the forecast period.

Shallow water covers more of market share in this segment as development of wind power in shallow water is generally cost effective, due to better weather conditions. But with the improvement in technologies and strong wind conditions present in transitional and deep sea water, more future projects are planned for deeper waters. However, offshore wind turbines are installed in all three water locations depending on the region, turbine capacity, and wind speed.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Hamad International Airport Named "#1 Best Airport in the World" at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
RTB House Reveals Why The Delayed Roll-Out of Google's Privacy Sandbox Is Positive For Advertisers
Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
Earthen Plasters Market worth $103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
SitusAMC Expands European Servicing Business to Include Direct Debt
Grouse shooting provides most sustainable form of moorland management, according to new report
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...