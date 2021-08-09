Ares Management Corporation Leads £1 Billion of Available Debt Facilities to RSK Group in Largest Sustainability Linked Private Credit Financing to Date

The new debt facilities include an annual margin review based on the achievement of sustainability targets, which are broadly focused on carbon intensity reduction and continual improvement to health and safety management and ethics. These targets are aligned to RSK’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Route Map, which forms the basis of its sustainability strategy, based on RSK’s sustainability pillars and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. RSK anticipates interest savings in excess of £500,000 per year and has committed to donate a minimum of 50% of this margin benefit toward sustainability-related initiatives or charitable causes.

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by its European Direct Lending strategy are serving as the sole lenders of £1 billion of available debt facilities to the RSK Group (“RSK”), the U.K.’s largest privately-owned multi-disciplinary environmental business. This transaction marks the largest private credit-backed sustainability linked financing to date and will be used to refinance RSK’s existing credit facilities as well as support its continued organic and inorganic growth plans.

Founded in 1989, RSK is a fully integrated, environmental, engineering and technical services group currently comprised of over 100 businesses and employing more than 6,000 specialists. The group, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder, is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has an established presence in more than 40 countries around the world. RSK supports its global client base across diversified sectors, from energy to water, to conduct business in a sustainable, safe and environmentally responsible manner through comprehensive, solutions-led services.

“We are excited to continue to grow our longstanding relationship with RSK through this significant financing that is a first for both of our businesses and further connects us to a shared sustainability commitment,” said Michael Dennis, Co-Head of the Ares European Direct Lending strategy and Partner in the Ares Credit Group. “We have enjoyed the opportunity to be a financing provider to Alan and his team for nearly three years as they have executed on an impressive strategy to scale RSK’s capabilities and its mission of expanding ESG into its clients’ business model and practices. We are confident that the positive tailwinds for ESG across the spectrum of businesses and sectors will continue to drive demand for RSK’s service offering, and we are proud to support the company on this journey.”