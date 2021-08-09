checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Leads £1 Billion of Available Debt Facilities to RSK Group in Largest Sustainability Linked Private Credit Financing to Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by its European Direct Lending strategy are serving as the sole lenders of £1 billion of available debt facilities to the RSK Group (“RSK”), the U.K.’s largest privately-owned multi-disciplinary environmental business. This transaction marks the largest private credit-backed sustainability linked financing to date and will be used to refinance RSK’s existing credit facilities as well as support its continued organic and inorganic growth plans.

The new debt facilities include an annual margin review based on the achievement of sustainability targets, which are broadly focused on carbon intensity reduction and continual improvement to health and safety management and ethics. These targets are aligned to RSK’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Route Map, which forms the basis of its sustainability strategy, based on RSK’s sustainability pillars and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. RSK anticipates interest savings in excess of £500,000 per year and has committed to donate a minimum of 50% of this margin benefit toward sustainability-related initiatives or charitable causes.

Founded in 1989, RSK is a fully integrated, environmental, engineering and technical services group currently comprised of over 100 businesses and employing more than 6,000 specialists. The group, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder, is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has an established presence in more than 40 countries around the world. RSK supports its global client base across diversified sectors, from energy to water, to conduct business in a sustainable, safe and environmentally responsible manner through comprehensive, solutions-led services.

“We are excited to continue to grow our longstanding relationship with RSK through this significant financing that is a first for both of our businesses and further connects us to a shared sustainability commitment,” said Michael Dennis, Co-Head of the Ares European Direct Lending strategy and Partner in the Ares Credit Group. “We have enjoyed the opportunity to be a financing provider to Alan and his team for nearly three years as they have executed on an impressive strategy to scale RSK’s capabilities and its mission of expanding ESG into its clients’ business model and practices. We are confident that the positive tailwinds for ESG across the spectrum of businesses and sectors will continue to drive demand for RSK’s service offering, and we are proud to support the company on this journey.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Leads £1 Billion of Available Debt Facilities to RSK Group in Largest Sustainability Linked Private Credit Financing to Date Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by its European Direct Lending strategy are serving as the sole lenders of £1 billion of available debt facilities to the RSK Group (“RSK”), the U.K.’s largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreements with Unions in Northern New England
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Ares Management Corporation to Host Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Ares Management Corporation Highlights Second Quarter and Last Twelve Months U.S. Direct Lending Commitments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Ares SSG Closes Third Secured Lending Fund at $1.6 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Ares Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Aspida Life Re Ltd. Appoints Jon Steffen as President
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aspida Completes Acquisition of U.S. Based Insurance Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten