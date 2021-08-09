AdaptHealth Corp. Names Anton Hie Vice President, Investor Relations

As Vice President, Investor Relations, Mr. Hie will collaborate with AdaptHealth’s senior management team on the Company’s growth and competitive strategy. He will also have primary responsibility for managing AdaptHealth’s communications with its public shareholders and the investment community.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) , a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today the appointment of Anton Hie as Vice President, Investor Relations, a newly created position. Mr. Hie will report to Jason Clemens, AdaptHealth’s Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hie joins AdaptHealth with 20 years of experience in the healthcare investment field. He joins the Company from RBC Capital Markets, where he has served for the past 12 years, including most recently as a Research Analyst and Assistant VP, covering healthcare services and managed care. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Hie held positions with Jefferies, First Union Securities, and J.C. Bradford & Co. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

“We’re extremely excited to have Anton join the Company,” said Mr. Clemens. “His extensive background in both the healthcare industry and the investment community make him a welcome addition to our team.”

“I am excited to join such a dynamic team in a fast-growing industry, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families, and I look forward to the opportunity to help spread our message to the investment community,” said Mr. Hie.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 3.3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 678 locations in 47 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.