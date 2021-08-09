Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 YTD Revenue Up 123% and New Amazon Sales Record

GLUCODOWN sales at Amazon for April 2021, the first month of Q2, reached a new monthly record of $74,944, beating the previous monthly sales record of $38,595 announced by the Company for June 2020, by 94%.

BENTONVILLE, AR, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to highlight key financial information detailed in its June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report, posted this morning at OTCMarkets.com .

Important: Additional GLUC news updatesto be released in the next two weeks .

GLUC will update shareholders regarding the reduction of its fully-diluted share count by one-third .

GLUC will update shareholders regarding the reduction of its outstanding debt and liabilities to zero .

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC)

With a focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the GLUCODOWN brand has established itself as the market leader for an entirely new category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC Pink: GLUC

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

info@glucosehealthinc.com

(479) 802-3827