Lottery.com and Coinstar Join Forces to Market Lottery Games Across the U.S.

Through its agreement with Lottery.com, Coinstar will market and promote Lottery.com products in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other U.S. jurisdictions where Lottery.com currently offers its services by utilizing its network of 4,450 interactive kiosks in these areas, including ones equipped with adPlanet lead generation technology. The addition of Coinstar will expand Lottery.com’s existing affiliate program, which includes leading media and technology companies.

AUSTIN, Texas and BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoLotto, Inc. (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that Coinstar, LLC (“Coinstar”), a global leader in self-service coin counting, is joining Lottery.com’s affiliate program.

“As an industry leader with a significant customer base and global presence, Coinstar is an excellent fit for our affiliate program. This agreement represents another step in our strategic plan to drive growth in our business-to-business segment and broaden our user base,” said Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com. “We value the opportunity to work together with the Coinstar team and are excited about the opportunities that this relationship will bring.”

Jim Gaherity, Chief Executive Officer of Coinstar commented, “Over the past 30 years, Coinstar has been bringing customers improved convenience, reliability and accuracy when counting coins. Lottery.com is providing similar improvements in the lottery delivery space. We believe that our customers will appreciate the value that Lottery.com adds and will make this a successful undertaking for both parties.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .