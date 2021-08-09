Pandora Rebounds as Carnegie Sees Buying Opportunity
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rebounded more than 4% as Carnegie said Friday's losses were a buying opportunity.
- Pandora fell on Friday despite raising guidance as investors viewed the upgrade as not going as far as expected
- But Carnegie urged traders to focus on earnings instead of guidance, which could be conservative
- Judging by the organic growth and EBIT margin number disclosed by Pandora on Friday, the company likely beat consensus on both revenue and EBIT in the second quarter, Carnegie said
- Guidance seems modest given the underlying growth assumption for the rest of the year: Carnegie
- Sydbank also reiterated a buy recommendation on Pandora, saying the company's valuation doesn't yet reflect its growth prospects
- Strong profitability in Q2 shows better-than-expected growth as well as cost discipline: Sydbank
