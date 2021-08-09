Pandora Rebounds as Carnegie Sees Buying Opportunity Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 12:31 | 49 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 12:31 | (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rebounded more than 4% as Carnegie said Friday's losses were a buying opportunity.Pandora fell on Friday despite raising guidance as investors viewed the upgrade as not going as far as expectedBut Carnegie urged traders to … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rebounded more than 4% as Carnegie said Friday's losses were a buying opportunity.Pandora fell on Friday despite raising guidance as investors viewed the upgrade as not going as far as expectedBut Carnegie urged traders to … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares rebounded more than 4% as Carnegie said Friday's losses were a buying opportunity.

Pandora fell on Friday despite raising guidance as investors viewed the upgrade as not going as far as expected

But Carnegie urged traders to focus on earnings instead of guidance, which could be conservative

Judging by the organic growth and EBIT margin number disclosed by Pandora on Friday, the company likely beat consensus on both revenue and EBIT in the second quarter, Carnegie said

Guidance seems modest given the underlying growth assumption for the rest of the year: Carnegie

Sydbank also reiterated a buy recommendation on Pandora, saying the company's valuation doesn't yet reflect its growth prospects

Strong profitability in Q2 shows better-than-expected growth as well as cost discipline: Sydbank



