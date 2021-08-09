checkAd

Spire to Present at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire Global”, “Spire”, or “the Company”) a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today that CEO Peter Platzer will virtually present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Spire’s presentation is scheduled to take place Thursday, August 12 at 3:00 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Spire executives will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

Earlier this year, Spire announced a planned business combination with NavSight Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSH).

Special Meeting of NavSight Stockholders to Approve Business Combination
 On July 26, 2021, Spire announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256112) of NavSight relating to the previously announced merger of NavSight and Spire (the “Business Combination”) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of July 22, 2021. A previously announced special meeting of NavSight’s stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) is expected to be held on August 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Stockholders of record of NavSight common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 21, 2021 may vote at or before the Special Meeting. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the parties expect that the combined company will operate as Spire Global, Inc., and that the shares of common stock and the warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “SPIR” and “SPIR.WS,” respectively.

NavSight stockholders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact NavSight Holdings, Inc., 12020 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 100, Reston, Virginia 20191, by telephone at (571) 500-2236, or by email at jack@navsight.com, or NavSight’s proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc. by calling (800) 207-3158 or banks and brokers can call at (212) 269-5550, or by emailing NSH@dfking.com.

